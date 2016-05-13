XBOX ONE UYUMLU OYUNLAR LİSTESİ GENİŞLİYOR!
Xbox One, Sony PlayStation ile ezeli rekabetinde eski bir dostun yardımını almakta beis görmüyor. Microsoft Xbox One'ın geriye dönük uyumluluğu muazzam seviyeye yükseldi.
Microsoft Xbox One kesinlikle başarısız bir konsol değil. Lakin öncüsü Xbox 360, rakibi Sony PS3'e üstünlük sağlarken, yeni nesil konsol, Sony PlayStation 4'ün epey gerisinde kaldı. Sony PlayStation 4'ün satış rakamları 35 milyon seviyesinde iken, Xbox One 27 milyon adetle yetindi.
Microsoft, geriye dönük uyumluluğu artırarak, Sony'i zayıf karnından vurma amacı güdüyor. Eh haklı da zira Sony PS4 ile Sony PS3 uyumluluğu de pek de iyi sayılmaz.
2015 yılının Kasım ayında başlayan proje, an itibariyle 150 adeti geçti. Sadece geçtiğimiz hafta, bir düzineden fazla oyun listeye katıldı.
Karşınızda, 10 Mayıs 2016 itibariyle Xbox One tarafından desteklenen Xbox 360 oyunları:
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Aegis Wing
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
Alien Hominid HD
Altered Beast
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed II
Asteroids & Deluxe
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
Banjo Tooie
Banjo Kazooie
BattleBlock Theater
Bejeweled 2
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Blood of the Werewolf
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Borderlands
Braid
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Carcassonne
Castle Crashers
Castlestorm
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Cave
Centipede & Millipede
Comix Zone
Condemned
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Crazy Taxi
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Defense Grid
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
Dig Dug
Dirt 3
Dirt Showdown
Discs of Tron
Doom
Doom II
Doom 3: BFG Edition
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon: Neon
Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
Dungeon Siege III
Earthworm Jim HD
Fable II
Fable III
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Frogger
Frogger 2
Galaga
Galaga Legions DX
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Golden Axe
Grid 2
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Heavy Weapon
Hexic HD
Hydro Thunder
Gunstar Heroes
Ikaruga
Iron Brigade
Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Joy Ride Turbo
Just Cause 2
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2
The King of Fighters '98
Left 4 Dead 2
Lego Batman
Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Lode Runner
Lumines Live!
Mass Effect
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Mirror's Edge
Missile Command
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island: SE
Monkey Island 2: SE
Motocross Madness
Ms. Splosion Man
Ms Pac-Man
Mutant Blobs Attack
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
Nights Into Dreams
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Outland
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
Pac-man CE DX+
Peggle
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Plants vs. Zombies
Portal: Still Alive
Prince of Persia
Putty Squad
Puzzlegeddon
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Origins
R-Type Dimensions
Runner 2
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row IV
Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Shadow Complex
Skullgirls
Small Arms
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic CD
Sonic The Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Soulcalibur
Soulcalibur II
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Giraffe
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Super Meat Boy
Supreme Commander 2
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold ‘Em
Ticket to Ride
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas2
Torchlight
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Trials HD
Tron: Evolution
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Wolfenstein 3D
ZZuma
Zuma's Revenge!
Favori oyununuzu listede göremediyseniz sadece birkaç ay öncesine bakın ve yapının ne kadar geliştiğine şahit olun. Eminiz ki, tutkunu olduğunuz oyun da; çok yakında listede yerini alacak.
Microsoft, Wi-Fi Paylaşım Özelliğini Kaldırıyor
