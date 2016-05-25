XBOX ONE, FORCE UNLEASHED'İ DE KADROSUNA KATTI!
Microsoft'un, Xbox One ile uyum içerisinde çalışan oyun listesi her geçen gün genişliyor. Listeye şimdi de, Star Wars evreninin popüler serisi Force Unleashed eklendi.
Microsoft, 2015 yılının Kasım ayında başlattığı organizasyon ile Xbox One ile Xbox 360 arasındaki senkronizasyon için ciddi çalışmalar yürüttü. Xbox One, artık efsanevi öncüsü Xbox 360’nın en popüler oyunlarını, “geriye uyumluluk” uygulaması ile çalıştırabiliyor. Bu, en büyük rakipler Sony ve Nintendo’nun sahip olmadığı bir lüks.
Listeye her geçen gün yeni yapımlar ekleniyor. Geçen haftanın yıldızları ise Star Wars Force Unleashed ve Force Unleashed 2. İki oyunda Kinect kumandasına destek vererek, kendilerini, muadillerinden arındırıyor.
Karşınızda, 18 Mayıs 2016 itibariyle güncellenmiş tam liste:
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Aegis Wing
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Alien Hominid HD
Altered Beast
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed II
Asteroids & Deluxe
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
Banjo Tooie
Banjo Kazooie
BattleBlock Theater
Bejeweled 2
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Blood of the Werewolf
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Borderlands
Braid
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Carcassonne
Castle Crashers
Castlestorm
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Cave
Centipede & Millipede
Comix Zone
Condemned
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Crazy Taxi
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Defense Grid
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut
Dig Dug
Dirt 3
Dirt Showdown
Discs of Tron
Doom
Doom II
Doom 3: BFG Edition
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon: Neon
Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
Dungeon Siege III
Earthworm Jim HD
Fable II
Fable III
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Frogger
Frogger 2
Galaga
Galaga Legions DX
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Golden Axe
Grid 2
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Heavy Weapon
Hexic HD
Hydro Thunder
Gunstar Heroes
Ikaruga
Iron Brigade
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Joy Ride Turbo
Just Cause 2
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2
The King of Fighters ’98
Left 4 Dead 2
Lego Batman
Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Lode Runner
Lumines Live!
Mass Effect
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Mirror’s Edge
Missile Command
Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island: SE
Monkey Island 2: SE
Motocross Madness
Ms. Splosion Man
Ms Pac-Man
Mutant Blobs Attack
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
Nights Into Dreams
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Outland
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
Pac-man CE DX+
Peggle
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Plants vs. Zombies
Portal: Still Alive
Prince of Persia
Putty Squad
Puzzlegeddon
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Origins
R-Type Dimensions
Runner 2
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row IV
Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Shadow Complex
Skullgirls
Small Arms
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic CD
Sonic The Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Soulcalibur
Soulcalibur II
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Giraffe
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Super Meat Boy
Supreme Commander 2
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold ‘Em
Ticket to Ride
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas2
Torchlight
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Trials HD
Tron: Evolution
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Wolfenstein 3D
ZZuma
Zuma’s Revenge!
