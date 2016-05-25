O Ülkeye Askeri Müdahale Gelebilir!
xbox one, force unleashed'i de kadrosuna kattı!

Microsoft'un, Xbox One ile uyum içerisinde çalışan oyun listesi her geçen gün genişliyor. Listeye şimdi de, Star Wars evreninin popüler serisi Force Unleashed eklendi.

Tarih : 25 Mayıs 2016, 10:45
Microsoft’un, Xbox One ile uyum içerisinde çalışan oyun listesi her geçen gün genişliyor. Listeye şimdi de, Star Wars evreninin popüler serisi Force Unleashed eklendi.



Microsoft, 2015 yılının Kasım ayında başlattığı organizasyon ile Xbox One ile Xbox 360 arasındaki senkronizasyon için ciddi çalışmalar yürüttü. Xbox One, artık efsanevi öncüsü Xbox 360’nın en popüler oyunlarını, “geriye uyumluluk” uygulaması ile çalıştırabiliyor. Bu, en büyük rakipler Sony ve Nintendo’nun sahip olmadığı bir lüks.



Listeye her geçen gün yeni yapımlar ekleniyor. Geçen haftanın yıldızları ise Star Wars Force Unleashed ve Force Unleashed 2. İki oyunda Kinect kumandasına destek vererek, kendilerini, muadillerinden arındırıyor.



Karşınızda, 18 Mayıs 2016 itibariyle güncellenmiş tam liste:





  • A Kingdom for Keflings





  • A World of Keflings





  • Aegis Wing





  • Age of Booty





  • Alan Wake





  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare





  • Alien Hominid HD





  • Altered Beast





  • Assassin’s Creed





  • Assassin’s Creed II





  • Asteroids & Deluxe





  • Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts





  • Banjo Tooie





  • Banjo Kazooie





  • BattleBlock Theater





  • Bejeweled 2





  • Bellator: MMA Onslaught





  • Beyond Good & Evil HD





  • Blood of the Werewolf





  • BloodRayne: Betrayal





  • Borderlands





  • Braid





  • Call of Duty: Black Ops





  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger





  • Carcassonne





  • Castle Crashers





  • Castlestorm





  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night





  • The Cave





  • Centipede & Millipede





  • Comix Zone





  • Condemned





  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive





  • Crazy Taxi





  • Dark Souls





  • Dark Void





  • Deadliest Warrior: Legends





  • Defense Grid





  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution





  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut





  • Dig Dug





  • Dirt 3





  • Dirt Showdown





  • Discs of Tron





  • Doom





  • Doom II





  • Doom 3: BFG Edition





  • Doritos Crash Course





  • Double Dragon: Neon





  • Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project





  • Dungeon Siege III





  • Earthworm Jim HD





  • Fable II





  • Fable III





  • Faery: Legends of Avalon





  • Fallout 3





  • Feeding Frenzy





  • Feeding Frenzy 2





  • Final Fight: Double Impact





  • Frogger

    Frogger 2





  • Galaga





  • Galaga Legions DX





  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves





  • Gears of War





  • Gears of War 2





  • Gears of War 3





  • Gears of War: Judgment





  • Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved





  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime





  • Golden Axe





  • Grid 2





  • Halo: Reach





  • Halo: Spartan Assault





  • Halo Wars





  • Hardwood Backgammon





  • Hardwood Hearts





  • Hardwood Spades





  • Heavy Weapon





  • Hexic HD





  • Hydro Thunder





  • Gunstar Heroes





  • Ikaruga





  • Iron Brigade





  • Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad





  • Jet Set Radio





  • Jetpac Refuelled





  • Joy Ride Turbo





  • Just Cause 2





  • Kameo





  • Kane & Lynch 2





  • The King of Fighters ’98





  • Left 4 Dead 2





  • Lego Batman





  • Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game





  • Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga





  • Lode Runner





  • Lumines Live!





  • Mass Effect





  • Metal Slug 3





  • Metal Slug XX





  • Might & Magic Clash of Heroes





  • Mirror’s Edge





  • Missile Command





  • Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine





  • Monday Night Combat





  • Monkey Island: SE





  • Monkey Island 2: SE





  • Motocross Madness





  • Ms. Splosion Man





  • Ms Pac-Man





  • Mutant Blobs Attack





  • MX vs. ATV Reflex





  • N+





  • NBA Jam: On Fire Edition





  • Nights Into Dreams





  • Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising





  • Outland





  • Pac-Man





  • Pac-Man C.E





  • Pac-man CE DX+





  • Peggle





  • Perfect Dark





  • Perfect Dark Zero





  • Phantasy Star II





  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds





  • Pinball FX





  • Plants vs. Zombies





  • Portal: Still Alive





  • Prince of Persia





  • Putty Squad





  • Puzzlegeddon





  • Rayman 3 HD





  • Rayman Origins





  • R-Type Dimensions





  • Runner 2





  • Sacred 3





  • Sacred Citadel





  • Saints Row IV





  • Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space





  • Sam & Max Save the World





  • Samurai Shodown II





  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.





  • Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World





  • Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage





  • Shadow Complex





  • Skullgirls





  • Small Arms





  • Sonic & Knuckles





  • Sonic CD





  • Sonic The Fighters





  • Sonic The Hedgehog





  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2





  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3





  • Soulcalibur





  • Soulcalibur II





  • South Park: The Stick of Truth





  • Space Giraffe





  • Spelunky





  • Splosion Man





  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed





  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II





  • Super Meat Boy





  • Supreme Commander 2





  • Tekken Tag Tournament 2





  • Texas Hold ‘Em





  • Ticket to Ride





  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas





  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas2





  • Torchlight





  • Toy Soldiers





  • Toy Soldiers Cold War





  • Trials HD





  • Tron: Evolution





  • Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon





  • Viva Piñata





  • Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise





  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings





  • Wolfenstein 3D





  • ZZuma





  • Zuma’s Revenge!





