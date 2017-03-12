PLAYSTATİON STORE ŞUBAT 2017 EN ÇOK İNDİRİLEN OYUNLAR
Playstation Store Şubat 2017 en çok indirilen oyunları, Sony'den yapılan açıklama ile belli oldu.
Playstation'ın resmi blogundanŞubat 2017‘de en çok indirilen oyunlar açıklandı. Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation 4 eklentileri, PS4 VR, PS Vita ve PS klasikleri kategorileri altında sıralanan oyunların listesi şöyle;
Playstation 4
1 For Honor
2 Horizon Zero Dawn
3 Nioh
4 Battlefield 1
5 Grand Theft Auto V
6 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
7 ARK: Survivor's Pack
8 Rocket League
9 Madden NFL 17
10 EA SPORTS UFC 2
11 Need for Speed
12 EA SPORTS FIFA 17
13 Minecraft: PlayStation4 Edition
14 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
15 Battlefield 4
16 STAR WARS Battlefront
17 NBA 2K17
18 Mortal Kombat XL
19 Titanfall 2
20 Bloodborne
Playstation 3
1 Need for Speed Most Wanted
2 Grand Theft Auto V
3 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
4 Fight Night Champion
5 EA SPORTS FIFA 17
6 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
7 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
8 Dragon Ball Xenoverse
9 The Last Of Us
10 Battlefield 3
11 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
12 Battlefield 4
13 NBA 2K17
14 LittleBigPlanet 3
15 Tales of Xillia
16 Mortal Kombat
17 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
18 Tales of Xillia 2
19 Life is Strange
20 Mass Effect Trilogy
Playstation 4 Eklentileri
1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
2 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – Year 2 Pass
3 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack
4 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – ESO Plus
5 Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
6 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Banned Footage Vol.1
7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
8 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
9 Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
10 STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
