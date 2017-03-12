

Playstation'ın resmi blogundanŞubat 2017‘de en çok indirilen oyunlar açıklandı. Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation 4 eklentileri, PS4 VR, PS Vita ve PS klasikleri kategorileri altında sıralanan oyunların listesi şöyle;



Playstation 4



1 For Honor



2 Horizon Zero Dawn



3 Nioh



4 Battlefield 1



5 Grand Theft Auto V



6 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE



7 ARK: Survivor's Pack



8 Rocket League



9 Madden NFL 17



10 EA SPORTS UFC 2



11 Need for Speed



12 EA SPORTS FIFA 17



13 Minecraft: PlayStation4 Edition



14 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard



15 Battlefield 4



16 STAR WARS Battlefront



17 NBA 2K17



18 Mortal Kombat XL



19 Titanfall 2



20 Bloodborne



Playstation 3



1 Need for Speed Most Wanted



2 Grand Theft Auto V



3 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare



4 Fight Night Champion



5 EA SPORTS FIFA 17



6 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution



7 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition



8 Dragon Ball Xenoverse



9 The Last Of Us



10 Battlefield 3



11 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017



12 Battlefield 4



13 NBA 2K17



14 LittleBigPlanet 3



15 Tales of Xillia



16 Mortal Kombat



17 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch



18 Tales of Xillia 2



19 Life is Strange



20 Mass Effect Trilogy



Playstation 4 Eklentileri



1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage



2 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – Year 2 Pass



3 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack



4 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – ESO Plus



5 Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III



6 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Banned Footage Vol.1



7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass



8 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack



9 Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map



10 STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass