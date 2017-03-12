Oppo F3 Plus'ın Özellikleri Ve Çıkış Tarihi Sızdırıldı
Nintendo Switch ‘De Kablosuz Ağ Problemi Görüldü
Huawei P11'in Mwc 2018'de Tanıtılacağı Açıklandı
Activison, Oyuncuları Yine Kızdırdı
Nintendo Switch 2017 Özel Oyunları Listesi
Playstation Store Şubat 2017 En Çok İndirilen Oyunlar
Google: Wikileaks'in Ortaya Çıkardığı Açıkları Zaten Kapatmıştık
Maltepe'de Trafik Kazası Meydana Geldi: 6 Yaralı
Bir Skandal Da İsveç'ten Geldi !
Başbakan Yaşanan Krize İlişkin Açıklama Yaptı
Bakan Kaya Türkiye'ye Geliyor!
Hollanda Çavuşoğlu'nun Uçuş İznini İptal Etti
Adli Tıp Rusya'dan Dna İstedi
Ön Ödemeli Ev Alacaklara 1 İyi 1 Kötü Haber!
Rıdvan Dilmen, Fenerbahçe'nin Yeni Hocasını Açıkladı
Yatmadan Önce Muzu Kaynatıp Suyunu İçin
Üçüncü Havalimanında Flaş Gelişme
Sabriye'den Sedat'a: Çok Mu Etek Giymek İstiyorsun?
Hava Harekatında 4 Terörist Etkisiz Hale Getirildi
İran'da Patlama: 7 Ölü, 3 Yaralı

playstation store şubat 2017 en çok indirilen oyunlar

PLAYSTATİON STORE ŞUBAT 2017 EN ÇOK İNDİRİLEN OYUNLAR

Playstation Store Şubat 2017 en çok indirilen oyunları, Sony'den yapılan açıklama ile belli oldu.

Tarih : 12 Mart 2017, 11:07
Puan Ver : Playstation Store Şubat 2017 En Çok İndirilen Oyunlar(8/10)10


Playstation'ın resmi blogundanŞubat 2017‘de en çok indirilen oyunlar açıklandı. Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation 4 eklentileri, PS4 VR, PS Vita ve PS klasikleri kategorileri altında sıralanan oyunların listesi şöyle;



Playstation 4



1 For Honor

2 Horizon Zero Dawn

3 Nioh

4 Battlefield 1

5 Grand Theft Auto V

6 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

7 ARK: Survivor's Pack

8 Rocket League

9 Madden NFL 17

10 EA SPORTS UFC 2

11 Need for Speed

12 EA SPORTS FIFA 17

13 Minecraft: PlayStation4 Edition

14 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

15 Battlefield 4

16 STAR WARS Battlefront

17 NBA 2K17

18 Mortal Kombat XL

19 Titanfall 2

20 Bloodborne



Playstation 3



1 Need for Speed Most Wanted

2 Grand Theft Auto V

3 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

4 Fight Night Champion

5 EA SPORTS FIFA 17

6 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution

7 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition

8 Dragon Ball Xenoverse

9 The Last Of Us

10 Battlefield 3

11 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

12 Battlefield 4

13 NBA 2K17

14 LittleBigPlanet 3

15 Tales of Xillia

16 Mortal Kombat

17 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

18 Tales of Xillia 2

19 Life is Strange

20 Mass Effect Trilogy



Playstation 4 Eklentileri



1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage

2 TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – Year 2 Pass

3 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack

4 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – ESO Plus

5 Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

6 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Banned Footage Vol.1

7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass

8 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

9 Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map

10 STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass








Etiketler: Playstation  Store  Şubat  2017  En  Çok  İndirilen  Oyunlar    haber

Bu Haberle İlgili Yorumlar

BU KATEGORİDEKİ İLGİNİZİ ÇEKEBİLECEK DİĞER HABERLER